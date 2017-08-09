Scituate: The Search for a New Town Administrator is On

The town of Scituate is beginning the process of searching for a new Town Administrator.

Last month, Town Administrator Patricia Vinchesi announced she was stepping down from the position after eight years of service.

However, Vinchesi will remain on duty as Town Administrator until another candidate is selected. Scituate Selectmen Chair Maura Curran explains the next steps for finding a replacement:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/COATASCITUATE3.mp3

The Scituate Board of Selectmen will have their next meeting on August 22.

