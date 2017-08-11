Scituate: Waste Water Leaks into the North River

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 11, 2017

The town of Scituate is dealing with waste water that is leaking in the North River.

The discharge was discovered yesterday afternoon and came from the town’s waste water treatment plant.

Town officials say that the water was treated, but the full disinfection process had not yet occurred. They’re urging people not to swim in the North River until tests results come back clean.

Those results are expected to be in by the end of the day today.

