South Shore: Overdose Vigils Scheduled for Multiple Communities

By
Christine James
Posted on August 24, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

A candelight overdose vigil being held tonight in Brockton and several more planned in other area towns at the end of the month.

Christine James spoke with Plymouth County D.A. Tim Cruz about the impact of the vigils.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."