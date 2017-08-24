South Shore: Overdose Vigils Scheduled for Multiple Communities

A candelight overdose vigil being held tonight in Brockton and several more planned in other area towns at the end of the month.
Christine James spoke with Plymouth County D.A. Tim Cruz about the impact of the vigils.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Christine James
Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...