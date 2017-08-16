South Shore: West Nile Virus Detected in Multiple Communities

– Posted on August 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
West Nile Virus has been detected in some local communities.
The City of Quincy has confirmed that they were one of the town where West Nile was detected.
Along with Quincy, West Nile was also detected in Bourne, Sandwich, Abington, Marion, West Bridgewater, and Whitman.
West Nile Virus (WNV) encephalitis is a rare disease that can be serious, even fatal, in a very small percentage of people infected by the virus.
The virus grows in birds, and it is transmitted from bird to bird and then from birds to humans by mosquitoes.
Officials say that to date, there have been 82 mosquito pools that have tested positive for the virus.
