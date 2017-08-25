Taunton: Reports Say Yard Being Dug Up May be in Connection with Missing Woman

Could the mystery of what happened to Debbie Melo be a step closer to resolution?

Debbie Melo was last seen in June of 2000, reportedly by her husband Luis after an argument along Route 18, in Weymouth.

He said she asked to be let out of the car and he complied–he also said he went back a short time later and she was nowhere to be found.

For a number of years after that, some of Debbie’s relatives stood out on rt. 18 in June marking the anniversary of her disappearance with signs asking for justice and “Where’s Debbie?”

Police at one point even searched the water near her husband’s Taunton house to no avail.

Now, a Taunton home on Bryan Drive has had a portion of their yard dug up with a backhoe and there is crime scene tape at there as well.

Published reports say a family member says they’ve been digging in connection with Debbie.

The home where they’re digging is in an area that was a woodland at the time.

So far, no official comments from the Bristol County D.A.’s office.

