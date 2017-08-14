Vietnam: WATD’s David Cedrone Travels to Hoa Lo Prison

David Cedrone
vietnam2


WATD’s David Cedrone traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam last week and took a tour of the Hoa Lo prison, which is now a museum, he files this report:

hanoi1

 

Photo of Navy Captain Bud Schiff. He served 4 tours in Vietnam was back in Hanoi after 52 years.

