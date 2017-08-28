Wareham: Rhode Island Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wareham Sunday night.

The crash took place around 9:10 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 eastbound to Route 495 northbound.

State Police say the motorcycle, a Suzuki GSX-R1000, struck the left side guardrail causing the operator, 24-year-old Matthew Perry of West Warwick, RI to be thrown from the motorcycle onto the roadway.

Perry was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

Wareham Fire and EMS, Wareham Police, and MassDOT assisted State Police on scene.

