Wareham: Rhode Island Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

– Posted on August 28, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wareham Sunday night.
The crash took place around 9:10 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 eastbound to Route 495 northbound.
State Police say the motorcycle, a Suzuki GSX-R1000, struck the left side guardrail causing the operator, 24-year-old Matthew Perry of West Warwick, RI to be thrown from the motorcycle onto the roadway.
Perry was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.
Wareham Fire and EMS, Wareham Police, and MassDOT assisted State Police on scene.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.