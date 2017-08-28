West Bridgewater: Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in West Bridgewater.

During a press conference Monday morning Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says that the victim’s body was discovered after officers were sent to the home for a well being check.

Police obtained a search warrant for the address and an investigation commenced which lead them to identify a suspect, 34-year-old Danny J. Lopes, Jr.

Cruz says that Lopes was eventually located in Rhode Island.

The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Julia Fernandes and Cruz says both Lopes and the victim knew each other.

Officials say the murder weapon was a fireplace log and Fernandes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz says the investigation is ongoing and Lopes will be arraigned once he is transported back to Brockton.

