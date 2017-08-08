Weymouth: Air Quality Test Results at Fore River Bridge Presentation on Tuesday Night

Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station (FRRACS) will be holding an informational meeting centered on the latest results from a recent air quality testing held at the site of the proposed fracking station at the Fore River Bridge in Weymouth.

FRRACS leader Alice Arena says the compressor station would only worsen the already questionable level of air purity at the proposed development site:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AUGFRRACSPREV4.mp3

Arena also says that Weymouth residents should be paying attention to the economic impact the compressor station could have on their town:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AUGFRRACSPREV1.mp3

The FRRACS air quality test results meeting will be tomorrow, August 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Fore River Club in Quincy.

