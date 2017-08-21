Weymouth: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dorchester Man

A warrant has been issued for a Dorchester man in connection with the death of a Weymouth woman.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says that an arrest warrant for the crime of murder has been obtained for 44-year-old Kerrol Florizel Bailey for the death of 33-year-old Michele Clarke.

Clarke was found in her Lake St. apartment on Saturday morning after a friend contacted police and expressed concerns for her safety.

The DA’s office says Clarke and Bailey were “known to have had a past dating relationship.”

Bailey may be driving a 2005 dark blue Ford pickup truck, license number FF47BK and has been known to use the aliases Tony Smith and Cornell James.

He is considered dangerous and may be armed and authorities say those who do see him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121 or Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.

