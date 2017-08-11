Weymouth: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Thursday Night

A fatal motor vehicle crash in Weymouth is under investigation.

Weymouth police confirmed for WATD a fatal crash happened Thursday night around 6:47 p.m. involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Bill Delahunt Parkway near the intersection of Shea Memorial Drive and Patriot Parkway.

When emergency crews arrived both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and did not survive–a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Mass. General Hospital in critical condition.

The name of the fatal victim is still being withheld pending notification of family members.

There are no charges in place at this time–the crash is under investigation by the Weymouth Police Crash Analysis and Investigation Unit.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising