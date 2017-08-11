Weymouth: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Thursday Night

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on August 11, 2017Posted in: Local News
A sheet covered the motorcycle on the driver's side of the SUV. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A sheet covered the motorcycle on the driver’s side of the SUV. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

 

A fatal motor vehicle crash in Weymouth is under investigation.

Weymouth police confirmed for WATD a fatal crash happened Thursday night around 6:47 p.m. involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Bill Delahunt Parkway near the intersection of Shea Memorial Drive and Patriot Parkway.

When emergency crews arrived both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and did not survive–a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Mass. General Hospital in critical condition.

The name of the fatal victim is still being withheld pending notification of family members.

There are no charges in place at this time–the crash is under investigation by the Weymouth Police Crash Analysis and Investigation Unit.

The Rockland Fire Department also responded to the scene. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Rockland Fire Department also responded to the scene. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

 

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com