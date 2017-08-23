Weymouth: Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested

Weymouth Police have arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday night robbery.

Police say that at around 10:10 p.m. officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station/Super Shine Car Wash on Main St. for a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival the victim told police a man came into the store and charged his booth with a baton.

The victim fled to the liquor store across the street and called police.

The victim told police that a man with a similar build and voice came into the store earlier and asked to use an outlet to charge his phone.

After a search of the area an officer found a man, 23-year-old Gregory Cranshaw, standing by a car wearing only his underwear.

Police say Cranshaw was evasive during questioning, but the officer did find some coins identified as those taken during the robbery and clothes similar to those used in the robbery.

In addition officers also found coin holders similar to those taken in the robbery hidden in bushes nearby.

Even though the victim couldn’t make a positive ID, police say there was enough probable cause to arrest Cranshaw.

He also had outstanding warrants for three separate incidents involving Breaking & Entering, Larceny, and leaving the scene of property damage.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising