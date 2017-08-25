Weymouth: Off-Duty Firefighter Starts Rescues in 3-Alarm Fire

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on August 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

Braintree EMT/Firefighter Jackie Giacchetti was off-duty when she was driving in Weymouth. But when she saw heavy smoke showing from a Washington Street building, she jumped into action.

“I just pulled over, ran into the building, and got everyone out,” said Giacchetti.

Giacchetti helped two women get out of Heavenly Spa at 254 Washington Street. With the concern of exposure, she ran to the home next door to help two adults.

“I ran in there, got everyone out of there. The guy was trying to actually move some of his stuff out, I offered to help,” she told WATD. “Once we knew that both buildings were clear, it was a relief.”

Shortly after, fire trucks arrived on scene.

Giacchetti was just hired by the Braintree Fire Department, and is set to start at the academy in the fall. She was on her way home after a physical abilities test in Hudson.

“Automatic instinct. This is where my heart and soul is,” said Giacchetti. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the Braintree Fire Department.”

Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said one Weymouth Firefighter suffered a lower body injury at the scene, but was not aware of any other injuries.

“I just got a report that he’s doing pretty good,” said Stark.

He said firefighters from Quincy, Rockland, Hull, Hingham, Braintree, and Randolph assisted Weymouth in the three-building fire.

“It appears that it started between the two structures, caught a shed on fire in the rear,” said Stark. “We struck a second alarm right out of the gate. Companies all working, then the three structures started to catch on fire, so we struck a second alarm.”

Stark said a family at 258 Washington Street was displaced by the fire, and that Heavenly Spa was “pretty much gone.”

He said the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Two buildings at 254 Washington Street and a home at 258 Washington Street caught fire. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Two buildings at 254 Washington Street and a home at 258 Washington Street caught fire. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Fire showing from Heavenly Spa on Washington Street. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Fire showing from Heavenly Spa on Washington Street. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The family in the home at 258 Washington Street was displaced. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The family in the home at 258 Washington Street was displaced. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Six fire departments assisted Weymouth during the fire. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Six fire departments assisted Weymouth during the fire. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members from the Rockland Fire Department responded to the scene. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members from the Rockland Fire Department responded to the scene. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

When asked about the condition Heavenly Spa, Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said it's “pretty much gone.” Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said Heavenly Spa is "pretty much gone." Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark organizes the attack plan. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark organizes the attack plan. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A ladder truck from Hingham helped look for hot spots. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A ladder truck from Hingham helped look for hot spots. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com