Weymouth: Off-Duty Firefighter Starts Rescues in 3-Alarm Fire

Braintree EMT/Firefighter Jackie Giacchetti was off-duty when she was driving in Weymouth. But when she saw heavy smoke showing from a Washington Street building, she jumped into action.

“I just pulled over, ran into the building, and got everyone out,” said Giacchetti.

Giacchetti helped two women get out of Heavenly Spa at 254 Washington Street. With the concern of exposure, she ran to the home next door to help two adults.

“I ran in there, got everyone out of there. The guy was trying to actually move some of his stuff out, I offered to help,” she told WATD. “Once we knew that both buildings were clear, it was a relief.”

Shortly after, fire trucks arrived on scene.

Giacchetti was just hired by the Braintree Fire Department, and is set to start at the academy in the fall. She was on her way home after a physical abilities test in Hudson.

“Automatic instinct. This is where my heart and soul is,” said Giacchetti. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the Braintree Fire Department.”

Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said one Weymouth Firefighter suffered a lower body injury at the scene, but was not aware of any other injuries.

“I just got a report that he’s doing pretty good,” said Stark.

He said firefighters from Quincy, Rockland, Hull, Hingham, Braintree, and Randolph assisted Weymouth in the three-building fire.

“It appears that it started between the two structures, caught a shed on fire in the rear,” said Stark. “We struck a second alarm right out of the gate. Companies all working, then the three structures started to catch on fire, so we struck a second alarm.”

Stark said a family at 258 Washington Street was displaced by the fire, and that Heavenly Spa was “pretty much gone.”

He said the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

