Weymouth: Spontaneous Combustion Cause of Fire, Say Officials

By
Dan McCready
Posted on August 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

Spontaneous combustion is being cited as the cause of a Thursday night fire in Weymouth.

Fire officials say a garage fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 254 Washington St. which houses Damien Hardwood Floors and the Heavenly Spa.

Upon arrival fire crews found the garage containing a flooring van and associated flooring materials fully involved and spreading quickly to the nearby structure.

A second alarm was called and mutual aid was provided by Quincy, Braintree, Randolph, Hingham, and Rockland.

The fire then reached a third alarm and spread to a neighboring home at 258 Washington St.

The residents escaped but were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

A joint inspection by the Weymouth Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started inside a vacuum that was in a van located in the garage.

Fire officials says that earlier in the day the vacuum was used with a floor finishing product that has self-heating properties and remnants of sanding swarf remained inside.

A small, similar fire in the vacuum had been put out by workers earlier in the day.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.