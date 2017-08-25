Weymouth: Spontaneous Combustion Cause of Fire, Say Officials

Spontaneous combustion is being cited as the cause of a Thursday night fire in Weymouth.

Fire officials say a garage fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 254 Washington St. which houses Damien Hardwood Floors and the Heavenly Spa.

Upon arrival fire crews found the garage containing a flooring van and associated flooring materials fully involved and spreading quickly to the nearby structure.

A second alarm was called and mutual aid was provided by Quincy, Braintree, Randolph, Hingham, and Rockland.

The fire then reached a third alarm and spread to a neighboring home at 258 Washington St.

The residents escaped but were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

A joint inspection by the Weymouth Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started inside a vacuum that was in a van located in the garage.

Fire officials says that earlier in the day the vacuum was used with a floor finishing product that has self-heating properties and remnants of sanding swarf remained inside.

A small, similar fire in the vacuum had been put out by workers earlier in the day.

