Weymouth: Town Council Discusses Pingree School Improvements and Pot Shops

The Weymouth Town Council discussed improvements to the roads near the Pingree School and a marijuana ballot question at its meeting on Thursday.

As part of the state-funded Safe Route to School program, the town is looking at improvements at Pingree within the next year.

“New walkway… new sidewalks, the curb-cutting, and really make that whole area a lot safer for pedestrian walking, especially it being a highly-trafficked school area,” said Council President, Patrick O’Connor.

The Town Council voted to grant six easements in the vicinity.

“The easements are just going to be temporary. A lot of them were voluntarily-given. Some of them were school property,” said O’Connor. “This is just going to allow us to complete the construction next year for a much safer Pingree School.”

He said they’ll put the project out to bid in September and secure a bid in November. Work will likely start in March, with a completion date three to four months later.

In response to recent legislation on marijuana in Massachusetts, the Council discussed how it impacts a ballot question on whether to ban commercial marijuana in town.

“What the legislature passed a few weeks ago makes that null and void,” said O’Connor. “The Mayor had submitted something to us to then put that on the ballot in the local municipal election.”

The Council voted to take no action on the ballot question, and will continue discussion.

O’Connor said the way the state law reads currently, if a town voted against the ballot question in 2016, it does not require another vote from the people in town. The decision goes back to the executive.

The town voted “No” by a 151-vote margin on the state ballot question in November. The No-votes were 14,775 [49.4], yes were 14,624 [48.96].

“I voted against the question, I advocated against the question. The townspeople came out against the question,” said O’Connor. “Now we’re in that position right now to figure out what we want to do. It’s definitely a decision the administration will have to make, and I encourage that conversation to happen sooner rather than later.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising