Whitman: Democrats React to State Rep. Geoff Diehl’s Run for Senate

A group of South Shore Democratic Town Committees were active this week as a local Republican state representative announced his run for US Senate.

Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci:

The chairmen of the Whitman, Abington and East Bridgewater Democratic Town Committees released a joint statement Tuesday regarding State Rep Geoff Diehl’s campaign for US Senate.

Diane Phillips serves as chairman in East Bridgewater and says she’s surprised that Diehl is attempting to run for higher office:

The statement calls Diehl an ineffective, below-average representative, who has failed to return state budget dollars to the towns he represents. Besides releasing a statement, the town committees organized a standout down the street from Diehl’s campaign kickoff. Whitman’s Chair Larry Roache explains:

This reporter reached out to Diehl for comment on the statement and Warren stand out and he had this to say about the Democrats actions:

It’s estimated that approximately 60 to 70 Warren supporters participated in Tuesday’s stand out in Whitman.

Kevin Tocci, WATD News

