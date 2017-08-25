Whitman: Officials Warn of Fisher Cat Seen in Town

Whitman residents are being asked to steer clear of a fisher cat that was recently seen in the area.

Town officials have received reports of the animal in the area of Kendrick Street.

According to Whitman Animal Control Officer Laura Howe, residents aren’t accustomed to seeing fisher cats in their neighborhoods:

Fishers or fisher cats are members of the weasel family and are native to the northeast.

Howe says fishers tend to prey on smaller animals:

Whitman residents should avoid coming in contact with the animal and also keep their yard free of debris to prevent fisher cats from using it to hiding or making a nest.

