Whitman: U.S. Senate Campaign is Real Deal for State Representative

In Whitman, a Republican State Representative said his campaign for the U.S. Senate is now the real deal.

Geoff Diehl, who represents the 7th Plymouth District (Whitman, Abington, and East Bridgewater), made the announcement in his hometown of Whitman.

“If you join me, I promise you I will give it everything I got,” he said to a packed room with supporters at the Whitman VFW.

Cheers rang throughout for Diehl, who will be opposing current Democratic Senator, Elizabeth Warren, in 2018.

Diehl was critical of Warren just after opening his speech.

“Can anybody in this room name for me one accomplishment by our current Senior Senator here in Massachusetts?” said Diehl.

“Job number one for your U.S. Senator should not be to just ask for re-election after doing nothing for four and a half years, getting re-elected so that she can run for President in 2020,” he said later.

Diehl said some of his success on Beacon Hill included fighting a proposed gas tax in 2014, and in 2015 when the Boston Olympics were thwarted.

He served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s election campaign in Massachusetts.

“I think people look at me for the record I’ve had, serving on Beacon Hill,” Diehl told reporters. “I supported the President because he supported a lot of the things that I’ve been championing for a long time.”

“Trying to make sure that we have secure borders, to make sure that we have funds needed for schools, funds needed for law enforcement that are needed in our communities…making sure that we do a better job of providing jobs for the economy.”

In a speech filled with ties to sports, Diehl said he recently got an endorsement from three-time World Champion and former Red Sox pitcher, Curt Schilling.

He said he was an “underdog” in the current campaign, like when he ran for Representative in 2010.

“Let’s make history again,” said Diehl. “Let’s win the people’s seat back like we did in 2010, let’s win like Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2017, like Curt Schilling and the Red Sox in 2004.”

Just up the road, supporters of Warren were holding signs for her re-election. Alice Arena, the Chair of the South Shore Democratic Caucus, was among the group.

“We believe that Elizabeth Warren of course, is the best choice for Massachusetts,” said Arena. “She stood up for us, she stood up for the rest of the country against some really awful things that are going on in Washington.

We don’t see that Senator Warren will be going anywhere, anytime soon.”

The election takes place in November of next year.

