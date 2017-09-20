Abington: Concerns Over Route 18 Widening

There are several concerns surrounding the widening of Route 18 in Abington, including allegations that the general contractor of the project is illegally using a site for processing of construction material.

WATD’s Mimi Walker has more on the story:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/VOICERROUTE18PROBLEMS.mp3

