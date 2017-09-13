Abington: Police Investigating Larceny

Abington Police are investigating a larceny.

Police say the incident took place on September 6th when a female entered the store around noon and stole $800 worth of Dewalt power tools.

The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair in her twenties, wearing what appears to be pink or red in color pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a pink headband, dark framed glasses and light colored athletic shoes.

She fled the scene in what appeared to be a white or grey Ford F150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Justin Macaluso at 781-878-3232 X: 5315. You can reference case number 17-427-OF.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising