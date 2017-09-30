Boston: Bruins Look Toward Regular Season Opener

The Boston Bruins will play their final preseason game tonight, and will drop the puck on the regular season next Thursday.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly spoke with players and coaches, and files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Bruins-Preview-9-29-17.mp3

As Bruins set to open regular season next week, multiple players vying for remaining roster spots. @959watdfm @WATDSSMN pic.twitter.com/v3DBUipdFR — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) September 29, 2017

Bruins veteran David Backes on facing Chicago in their final preseason game, and how the team is approaching regular season. @959watdfm pic.twitter.com/hnZWgkM5pB — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) September 29, 2017

