Boston: Chase on I-93 Leads to Arrest

A suspect has been arrested following a chase on I-93.

Massachusetts State Police say that at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday Troopers responded to I-93 southbound in Boston to assist MBTA Transit Police who were pursuing a stolen pickup truck.

The suspect refused to stop and the pursuit continued to the Braintree split.

Stop sticks were deployed twice in an attempt to end the pursuit peacefully and the stolen truck sustained two flat tires.

However, the suspect continued to drive the pickup, exiting onto Route 28 in Milton, where it became disabled.

The suspect was then arrested by Transit Police with assistance from troopers.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

