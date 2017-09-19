Boston: Chase on I-93 Leads to Arrest

– Posted on September 19, 2017Posted in: Local News
Via State Police
A suspect has been arrested following a chase on I-93.
Massachusetts State Police say that at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday Troopers responded to I-93 southbound in Boston to assist MBTA Transit Police who were pursuing a stolen pickup truck.
The suspect refused to stop and the pursuit continued to the Braintree split.
Stop sticks were deployed twice in an attempt to end the pursuit peacefully and the stolen truck sustained two flat tires.
However, the suspect continued to drive the pickup, exiting onto Route 28 in Milton, where it became disabled.
The suspect was then arrested by Transit Police with assistance from troopers.
The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.