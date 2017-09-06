Boston: Experts Testify Advocating for More School Resource Officers

At the statehouse, several experts are advocating for more funding for School Resource Officers, or SROs.

Jim Cantwell invited the experts to testify on behalf of legislation he filed regarding SROs.

School Resource Officer Michelle Palladini says that her role in a school is complex.

Given the challenges SROs face, Strategies for Youth Executive Director Lisa Thuoreau says that they should have more training than regular patrol officers.

Palladini, Thoreau and others offered their testimony on Cantwell’s bill at Joint Education Committee hearing yesterday.

