Boston: Man Charged with Killing Motorcyclist and a Woman

A Boston man is accused of shooting two motorcyclists on a city highway and then killing a woman hours later.

Authorities on Friday announced that 30-year-old Lance Holloman has been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other offenses in the shooting of 32-year-old Scott Stevens Jr., of Taunton and his 54-year-old father. They were attacked as they rode motorcycles on Interstate 93 at about 5 p.m. Sunday. Stevens died Tuesday. His father is expected to survive.

Holloman also is charged with murder in the death of Michaela Gingras, of Manchester, New Hampshire. She was shot in a Boston home at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Holloman is being held on unrelated charges. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

