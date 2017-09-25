Boston: Mayor Walsh, 3 Challengers on Boston’s Preliminary Ballot

Voters participating in Boston’s preliminary election will be narrowing the field of mayoral candidates from four down to two.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as the city’s chief executive.

His challengers include District 7 city councilor Tito Jackson, who served in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.

Two lesser-known candidates will also appear on Tuesday’s ballot: Joe Wiley, a health insurance worker making his first run for political office; and Robert Cappucci, a retired police officer and one-time Boston School Committee member.

The top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan preliminary election will advance to the November final.

Walsh emerged from a crowded field of contenders in 2013 to succeed Thomas Menino, the city’s longest serving mayor.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising