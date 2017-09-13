Boston: Motorcyclist Shot on I-93 Has Died

Authorities say one of the two men shot as they rode their motorcycles on a Massachusetts highway last weekend has died.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Scott Stevens Jr., of Taunton, died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot Sunday on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Boston.

Stevens’ father, identified only as a 54-year-old Raynham man, remains hospitalized.

Police say no arrests have been made but are looking into whether the shooting of the father and son are connected to the killing of a Boston woman on the same day.

Investigators say it does not appear there is any prior connection between the motorcycle operators and the shooter.

