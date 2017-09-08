Boston: Quincy Police Lieutenant Sentenced to Prison

Thomas Corliss, a Lieutenant at the Quincy Police Department, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison after he was convicted on 11 federal charges.

In June, he was found guilty on 10 counts of mail fraud, and one count of embezzling from an organization that receives federal funds. Corliss was found not guilty on two counts of mail fraud.

Corliss, a Hanover resident, served over 20 years at the department and was the former head of the Special Operations Unit.

Jurors found that he improperly filled out detail slips to get paid for two jobs at once, a process called “double dipping.”

In sentencing at U.S. District Court in Boston, Judge Leo Sorokin considered letters that were submitted to the court.

“After reading the letters, it’s clear to me that you’re a good father, a good neighbor, and a good friend,” said Sorokin. “You were clearly a successful police officer, you rose through the ranks…you created a successful [SWAT] unit.”

Defense attorney Robert Sheketoff argued his client should be sentenced to probation.

“Does he have to go to jail to be punished?” said Sheketoff. “His career is over. His profession is over.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Dustin Chao, argued that Corliss should serve 14 months.

“He had every advantage and opportunity,” said Chao. “He used his intelligence and intimidation to steal.”

Sorokin did not accept the defense that there were widespread issues in the department. He said Corliss committed a serious crime and should know better.

“A hallmark of police work is honesty and compliance with the law,” said Sorokin. “You violated those cardinal principals.”

He ordered that Corliss also repay $8,200 to the City of Quincy and is to serve one year of supervised release. He is to self-surrender to start his prison term on October 19.

Outside the courtroom, Corliss declined to comment. One of his attorneys, Steven Boozang, said his client took the fall for widespread problems in the department.

“He’s a scapegoat. He’s clearly a scapegoat in this case,” said Boozang. “Everybody knows it. I can’t tell you how many people approached me and can’t believe it.”

Corliss has 14 days to appeal. Boozang said an appeal will be filed.

