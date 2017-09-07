Boston: Sentencing Today for Convicted Quincy Police Lieutenant

A Quincy Police Lieutenant convicted on fraud charges is scheduled to be sentenced at U.S. District Court in Boston today.

Thomas Corliss, a Hanover resident, served over 20 years with the Quincy Police Department and was the former head of the Special Operations Unit.

In July, jurors found him guilty on 11 counts – 10 counts of mail fraud, and one count of embezzling from an organization that receives federal funds. Corliss was found not guilty on two counts of mail fraud.

Prosecutors said he stole $11,000 from the City of Quincy over a period between March to September of 2015. Jurors found that he improperly filled out detail slips to get paid for two different jobs at one time.

His attorneys said at trial that politics played into Corliss being charged, and that there were other instances of rule-breaking at the department.

Steven Boozang said his client was an easy scapegoat for blame because he wasn’t “a go-along type of guy.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. today. Stay tuned to WATD for updates.

