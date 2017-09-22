Braintree: Replacement Project for Two Bridges Starts Today

Two bridges in Braintree on Route 3 will be replaced over the course of two weekends, the first of which is scheduled to start today.

The construction on the Route 3 northbound bridge over the Thomas E. Burgin Parkway is estimated to be completed by Monday morning.

Nathaniel Cabral-Curtis is the Manager of Public Involvement for Howard Stein–Hudson, the consultant hired by MassDOT to oversee the project, and says this break-neck speed is not unusual for bride replacements.

For this $6.3 million project, crews will use accelerated methods to replace the bridge in a 55-hour period

Motorists should expect delays due to lane reductions on the northbound side in the area of exit 19.

