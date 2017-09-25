Braintree: Route 3 Northbound Bridge Replacement Completed in One Weekend



The replacement of the Route 3 northbound bridge in Braintree has been completed.

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation say the work was finished at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Accelerated operations began at 10 p.m,. Friday resulting in ramp closures, lane reductions, and detours throughout the area as crews worked around the clock to demolish the existing bridge, put in place prefabricated steel beams, concrete deck panels, and mill and pave the roadway.

The work was originally scheduled to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday.

“We are pleased that our accelerated work to replace the bridge on Route 3 north in Braintree has been completed several hours ahead of schedule, and our detours and lane closures have been removed so that traffic can flow in the normal configuration,” said Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We were able to replace this bridge quicker than expected due in part to the cooperation of the traveling public and the around-the-clock work of our crews and contractors, and we look forward to replacing the bridge on Route 3 south during an upcoming weekend in October.”

MassDOT will next replace the Route 3 southbound bridge in Braintree and implement similar lane closures and traffic detours during the weekend of October 13-16.

Crews will next begin work to replace the bridge on Route 3 southbound at 10 p.m., Friday October 13, work will continue through 5 a.m., Monday, October 16.

As a result the following lane closures and detours will be in effect:

· A lane reduction on Route 3 north and southbound in the area of Exit 19.

· A detour for traffic that is seeking use Exit 19 off of I-93 and access the Burgin Parkway. All lanes on I-93 north and southbound will remain open during these times and the detour route will utilize Exit 18 and local roadways.

· A detour for local traffic on Washington Street that is seeking to use the on-ramp to access I-93. All lanes on I-93 north and southbound will remain open during these times and the detour route will utilize local roadways.

MassDOT says they will be implementing “crossovers” so that all traffic is diverted away from these bridges and shifted onto the adjacent side of the roadway and a nearby ramp.

Motorists who usually use the nearby ramps will also be detoured, and law enforcement details and variable messaging boards are being put in place in order to guide drivers during these times.

