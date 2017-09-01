Braintree: Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught Breaking Into Cars

By
Dan McCready
Posted on September 1, 2017Posted in: Local News

 Two teens are under arrest after allegedly being caught breaking into a Braintree car.

Police say that at around 4:15 a.m. Friday they received a report of three suspicious males on bikes rummaging through a car.

Officers were able to spot the teens due to the reflectors on their bikes.

The teens then fled into the woods, but two of them were apprehended after a brief search.

Officers found some sunglasses, two zippo lighters, a massive amount of change, loose cash and assorted phone chargers in the teen’s possession.

Police say the teens admitted to biking around the Braintree Highlands looking for unlocked cars and entering 10-15 cars in the area of Cain Ave, Belknap Rd., and Court Rd.

The two suspects, identified as 19-year old Anthony Oleary and 16-year-old juvenile, both from Holbrook are B&E Nighttime for Felony.

Police say the third suspect has been identified and they have urged that individual to turn themselves in.

Residents are being advised to keep their car doors locked and anyone who lives in that area and had their car broken into Thursday night or early Friday morning is being asked to call Braintree Police.

 

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.