Braintree: Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught Breaking Into Cars

Two teens are under arrest after allegedly being caught breaking into a Braintree car.

Police say that at around 4:15 a.m. Friday they received a report of three suspicious males on bikes rummaging through a car.

Officers were able to spot the teens due to the reflectors on their bikes.

The teens then fled into the woods, but two of them were apprehended after a brief search.

Officers found some sunglasses, two zippo lighters, a massive amount of change, loose cash and assorted phone chargers in the teen’s possession.

Police say the teens admitted to biking around the Braintree Highlands looking for unlocked cars and entering 10-15 cars in the area of Cain Ave, Belknap Rd., and Court Rd.

The two suspects, identified as 19-year old Anthony Oleary and 16-year-old juvenile, both from Holbrook are B&E Nighttime for Felony.

Police say the third suspect has been identified and they have urged that individual to turn themselves in.

Residents are being advised to keep their car doors locked and anyone who lives in that area and had their car broken into Thursday night or early Friday morning is being asked to call Braintree Police.

