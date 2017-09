It’s an opportunity to learn more about Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opiate overdose, and how to use it is planned for September 12th, at Bridgewater State University. The university is also going to have it readily available on campus.

WATD’s Christine James, spoke with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz for details:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/090717-CRUZ-NARCAN1.mp3

