Brockton: Authorities Say Man Set Fire at Home of Estranged Wife

Authorities in Brockton say a man has been arrested and charged with arson, attempted murder and other offenses for intentionally setting a fire at the home of his estranged wife.

Officials say an investigation into the fire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday determined that it was arson. They say seven people were asleep inside the house when the fire began. There were no injuries.

Fifty-year-old Yvetteau Devilme, of Brockton, has been charged with violation of a protective order; arson; attempted murder; malicious destruction of property; and other charges.

Further details about the case weren’t available. It wasn’t immediately known if Devilme is represented by a lawyer.

-A.P. News

