Brockton: City Holding Preliminary Election

The city of Brockton is holding its Preliminary elections to trim the number of candidates running in a few select city races.

Voters will need to decide four races during today’s election. There’s one city wide contest that will need to be trimmed down for mayor. The incumbent, Mayor Bill Carpenter along with newcomers Mike Carroll, Joanne Cody, Julio Pomar, Jimmy Periera and Bradley Souffrant are vying for two spots on the general election ballot.

John McGarry, Executive Director of the city’s Elections Commissions says it doesn’t look promising for a decent voter turnout, as a lower number of absentee ballots have been submitted.

The other races involve candidates running for councilor in Ward 3, 4 and 6. Brockton’s 28 precincts will be open today until 8pm.

