Brockton: City Official Resigns Over Racial Remarks on Social Media (Audio Report)

A Brockton official, who sat on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has resigned after posting racial comments on Facebook in response to members of the New England Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s football game in Foxboro.
Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.
Click PLAY to listen
Stephen Pina, former Brockton Parks & Recreation Commissioner.
Stephen Pina’s resignation from the Brockton Park & Recreation Commission.
Mayor Bill Carpenter’s letter to Stephen Pina asking for his resignation
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Kevin Tocci
Kevin Tocci is a Brockton area reporter, news anchor and host of Monday Night Talk which airs on Monday nights at 6:15 p.m. on 95.9FM WATD.
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...