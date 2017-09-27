Brockton: City Official Resigns Over Racial Remarks on Social Media (Audio Report)

By
Kevin Tocci
Posted on September 27, 2017

A Brockton official, who sat on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has resigned after posting racial comments on Facebook in response to members of the New England Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s football game in Foxboro.

Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.

Click PLAY to listen

Stephen Pina, former Brockton Parks & Recreation Commissioner.

Stephen Pina's resignation from the Brockton Park & Recreation Commission.

Mayor Bill Carpenter's letter to Stephen Pina asking for his resignation

Mayor Bill Carpenter’s letter to Stephen Pina asking for his resignation

Kevin Tocci

Kevin Tocci is a Brockton area reporter, news anchor and host of Monday Night Talk which airs on Monday nights at 6:15 p.m. on 95.9FM WATD.