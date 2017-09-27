Brockton: City Official Resigns Over Racial Remarks on Social Media (Audio Report)

A Brockton official, who sat on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has resigned after posting racial comments on Facebook in response to members of the New England Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s football game in Foxboro.

Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.

Click PLAY to listen

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising