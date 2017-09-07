Brockton: Former Day Care Director Admits to Sufficient Facts in Sexual Abuse Case

A woman accused of covering up abuse at a Bridgewater State University day care center has admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding for not disclosing sexual abuse at the center.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Judith Ritacco tendered the admission Thursday in Brockton District Court.

Ritacco served as the Director of the University’s Children’s Center during the period between January and March of 2015 that the center’s 24-year-old employee Kyle Loughlin inappropriately touched three pre-school aged children.

Loughlin later pleaded guilty to two counts of Rape and Abuse of a Child, three counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14 and one count of Larceny from a Building. He was sentenced to serve 7 ½ years in the House of Corrections to be followed by 10 years of Probation.

An investigation determined that both a teacher and a parent notified Ritacco about Loughlin’s inappropriate behavior but didn’t inform the Bridgewater State University Police Department until March 28, 2015 and told the teacher not to speak to anyone about it.

Ritacco was removed and the center was shut down.

The case was continued without a finding for three years of probation, during which time Ritacco can’t work in a supervisory role in any facility that serves children.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising