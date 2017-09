Members of the Brockton City Council are outraged by the city’s decision to hire a former Boston Police officer who was fired in 2005 for an off-duty assault and later part of a federal drug trafficking probe.

Here’s WATD’s Kevin Tocci with more of the story.

Click PLAY to listen

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/9-7-17-Th-Brockton-v-BOH-Hire-.mp3

