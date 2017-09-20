Brockton: Preliminary Election Results

Here are the unofficial results for Tuesday 9/19 provided by Brockton’s Elections Commission

* – winner                                (I) – incumbent

Mayor

*Bill Carpenter (I)                         2,253

 Michael Carroll                              590

*Jimmy Periera                               775

Joanne Cody                                   395

Bradley Jean Souffrant                  209

Julio Pomar                                     273

 

Ward 3 City Council

Marlon Green                                 84

Dennis Eaniri (I)                          482

Tina Cardosa                                 286

 

Ward 4 City Council

Derek Barros                                  216

Tony Branch                                  111

Tina Cardosa                                 466

 

Ward 6 City Council

John Drusinskas                            84

Joanne Zygmunt                           148

Jack Lally (I)                                  410

 

 

