Brockton: Preliminary Election Results

Here are the unofficial results for Tuesday 9/19 provided by Brockton’s Elections Commission
* – winner (I) – incumbent
Mayor
*Bill Carpenter (I) 2,253
Michael Carroll 590
*Jimmy Periera 775
Joanne Cody 395
Bradley Jean Souffrant 209
Julio Pomar 273
Ward 3 City Council
Marlon Green 84
Dennis Eaniri (I) 482
Tina Cardosa 286
Ward 4 City Council
Derek Barros 216
Tony Branch 111
Tina Cardosa 466
Ward 6 City Council
John Drusinskas 84
Joanne Zygmunt 148
Jack Lally (I) 410
