Brockton: Shrewsbury Man Sentenced in Child Rape Case

– Posted on September 18, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Shrewsbury man will serve at least 20 years in prison following his conviction on child rape charges.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 45-year-old Fernando DaSilva was convicted on charges of four counts each of Aggravated Rape of a Child and Rape of a Child with Force, six counts of Indecent Assault and Battery of a Child, 14 years or Younger, Dissemination of Visual Material of a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct, Intimidation of a Witness and one count of Posing or Exhibiting a Child in a State of Nudity.
The charges stem from an incident that took place in March 2015 when Plymouth Police were contacted about a 13-year-old girl who disclosed that DaSilva had assaulted on several occasions between 2006 and 2011.
It was also reported that DaSilva had taken nude photos of the girl and showed her child pornography.
DaSilva was convicted following a five-day trial and sentenced to 20-22 years in prison.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.