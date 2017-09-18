Brockton: Shrewsbury Man Sentenced in Child Rape Case

A Shrewsbury man will serve at least 20 years in prison following his conviction on child rape charges.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 45-year-old Fernando DaSilva was convicted on charges of four counts each of Aggravated Rape of a Child and Rape of a Child with Force, six counts of Indecent Assault and Battery of a Child, 14 years or Younger, Dissemination of Visual Material of a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct, Intimidation of a Witness and one count of Posing or Exhibiting a Child in a State of Nudity.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in March 2015 when Plymouth Police were contacted about a 13-year-old girl who disclosed that DaSilva had assaulted on several occasions between 2006 and 2011.

It was also reported that DaSilva had taken nude photos of the girl and showed her child pornography.

DaSilva was convicted following a five-day trial and sentenced to 20-22 years in prison.

