Brockton: Woman Pleads Guilty in Death of Son

A Brockton woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of her son.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 30-year-old Tania Merisca pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder in the death of Chauncey Cohen.

Merisca brought Chauncey Cohen to Good Samaritan Hospital on June 2, 2013 saying that he had become unresponsive while she gave him a bath.

He was pronounced dead later that night and the Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of the boy’s death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

An investigation later determined that Merisca knew that her boyfriend, Antonio Durham, had struck the boy the prior evening and that he was showing signs of distress.

Chauncey was left in Durham’s care the next day and Merisca returned home to find him unresponsive.

The DA’s office says Merisca tried to mislead the investigation by asking family members to lie about who was caring for the child before his death.

In addition, Merisca failed to inform police of the child’s injury until well into the police investigation.

Merisca was sentenced to four and one half years and one day in the MCI-Cedar Junction.

The boyfriend, Antonio Durham, was found not guilty of an Involuntary Manslaughter charge in the death on June 1.

 

