Brockton: Yellowman’s Attorney Says Cleanup Almost Finished

For almost a year, the Town of Hanover has been trying to get Harold Watt to clean up around his property.

Watt told WATD he prefers Yellowman as it represents sunshine and happiness. His attorney, Brian Cook, said there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We think we’re in pretty good shape. Harry and his friends have done a terrific job cleaning the property up to date,” said Cook. “The front of the property is largely clean, the sides are moving in the right direction, and we have a little bit more to do in the back.”

Currently at issue is debris in the backyard and a staircase that needs repair.

In July, Cook said they were committing to a September date to complete cleanup. Health concerns for Yellowman have slowed things down.

“He had had a couple of minor surgeries with some hernia issues,” said Cook. “But he’s been nursing himself back to health with Rosa Farms soup, so I think he’s going to be okay.”

Cook said they are hiring outside help to complete the cleanup.

“We’re going to reach out to a local company, Mike Ladd and Junkbusters, and have them complete the job,” said Cook. “Hopefully in the next week to ten days.”

Friends and members of the community have chipped in to help pay for the work.

“We’re just very thankful to the Town of Hanover and Selectmen [David] Delaney and the other folks that have been involved,” said Cook. “The Building Inspector, Mr. [Anthony] Marino and people have given Harry a lot of latitude to make this work. It’s a good example of what can happen when the town and the townspeople come together.”

Since Cook previously committed to a September date, Town Counsel David Deluca said they are expecting the work to be done by September 27. If not, a court-appointed receiver will have to step in to secure a contractor to get the work done.

When the cleanup is complete, Cook said Yellowman will decide if he will stay in his home or move somewhere else.

“As he said before, this is his childhood home,” said Cook. “But I think he’s realized that Route 53 has changed and it’s time for Harry to change with it.”

“I’m just going to take it slow. One step at a time,” Yellowman previously told WATD. “I will get my hair back, yellow. Happiness, sunshine. I hope.”

The next court date was scheduled for October 11 at 2 p.m.

