Carver: Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Conducting Siren Tests

Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens coming from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station on Thursday.

Carver Police say they were informed by plant owner Entergy that they are conducting siren tests today at Garden Dr. and Pond St., Main St. behind the Town Hall, Tremont St. at Dunham Pond, and South Meadow Village.

The tests are expected to last throughout the day.

If this were an actual emergency an Emergency Alert would be played on this station.

