Carver: Siren Tests At Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station will be conducting siren tests on Thursday.

Carver Police say that plant owner Entergy has informed them about the tests which will be conducted throughout the day at Cranberry Circle, High St. at Brook St., Plymouth at Gate St., and Silva St. at Johns Pond.

Police say the sirens can be disregarded on Thursday and that if there was an actual event information would be provided on stations such as 95.9 FM WATD through the local Emergency Alert System.

