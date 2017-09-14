Carver: Siren Tests At Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

– Posted on September 14, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station will be conducting siren tests on Thursday.
Carver Police say that plant owner Entergy has informed them about the tests which will be conducted throughout the day at Cranberry Circle, High St. at Brook St., Plymouth at Gate St., and Silva St. at Johns Pond.
Police say the sirens can be disregarded on Thursday and that if there was an actual event information would be provided on stations such as 95.9 FM WATD through the local Emergency Alert System.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.