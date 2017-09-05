Cohasset: Scituate Woman Arrested for OUI After Head-On Crash Videotaped by Witness

Press Release from the Cohasset Police Department:

Fifty-three-year-old Laura Farrell from the Town of Scituate, Massachusetts, was arrested by Cohasset Police on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at about 5pm following a serious head- on motor vehicle crash which occurred at 130 King Street (Route 3A) in Cohasset. The crash, and the moments before the crash, were videotaped by a witness following Farrell.

Farrell was charged with OUI – Liquor, OUI Liquor & Serious Injury & Negligent, Negligent Operation of a MV, and Failure to Drive in Marked Lanes. She will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, around 9am.

Cohasset Police allege that Farrell was operating her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee south bound in the north bound lanes of Route 3A (King Street) when she hit a 2011 Ford Taurus head-on in front of 130 King Street. The operator of the Ford Taurus, a 69-year-old female from Brookline, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to South Shore Hospital by ambulance. A third vehicle, a 2015 Ford Edge, operated by a 42- year-old male from Madison, NH, was also damaged in the crash, when the operator had to swerve out of the way to avoid Farrell.

Police were provided with cellphone video of the events leading up to the crash, and the crash itself, by a 16-year-old male who was a passenger in a vehicle behind Farrell. The video shows Farrell’s Jeep weaving over the center lines and fog lines, going off the road, and then hitting the Taurus. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said, “It’s a miracle that nobody was killed in this crash. The video is heart stopping to watch.”

The Ford Taurus and Jeep Grand Cherokee were totaled in the crash. The Ford Edge sustained lesser damage but had to be towed. Route 3A was shut down for approximately 1-hour due to the crash.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising