Duxbury: 5K Run, 3.5K Walk this Saturday to Find “a Cure in the Nick of Time”

Family members of a young man diagnosed with a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder are inviting the community out to a fundraiser in Duxbury to help find “a cure in the nick of time.”

26-year-old Nick Curran has been living with Juvenile Batten Disease, a condition that rapidly robs those of their sight, mobility, speech, mind and all motor skills.

He is the reason his sister, Jessica O’Toole, is organizing this 5K run and 3.5K walk to raise money to put towards a cure that is coming close to fruition:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Cure1.mp3

So far there are over 100 people registered for the third annual “A Cure in the Nick of Time” road-race:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Cure31.mp3

Registration for the scenic road-race begins this Saturday at 9:00 AM at Duxbury High School, and the starting gun goes off at 10:00 AM.

There will be a raffle to follow with 100% of the proceeds going towards the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation.

For more information you can visit ACureInTheNickOfTime.com

