Duxbury: Community Stocks Truck with Supplies, Firefighters Drive it to Houston

A truck full of supplies has arrived in Houston thanks to the initiative of the Duxbury Interfaith Counsel, the generosity of Duxbury residents and the ambition of Duxbury firefighters.

WATD’s own Amy Leonard has more:

