Duxbury: Finance Director Announces Retirement

Duxbury’s Finance Director has announced that he is stepping down.

More on that announcement from Duxbury Town Manager René Read:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/911BOSDUX2-2.mp3

John Madden indicated that his last official day as Finance Director would be February 25, 2018; however, Madden will still be on hand to help town officials during Duxbury’s March 2018 Town Meeting.

