Goldie’s September 7, 2017 Hot Sheet ~ Special Edition “Goldie’s Grille-Master Butcher Box”

Goldie’s Hot Sheet features trending Golf Lifestyle ‘N Culture picks for the Stylish and Informed Golfer ~ stuff YOU NEED TO KNOW ’cause golfers have a full life OFF THE COURSE too! This week Goldie’s talking ‘bout savoring the last of the warm weather days here in New England and post round golf grillin’ and chillin’ with Nancy Matheson-Burns, President of Boston’s own Dole & Bailey, Inc. ~ 5 generations of Artisan Butchers

Research shows that only 30% of grillers in America are women. The number is increasing, but that still leaves a lot of room behind the barbecue … lead the charge ladies!

Dole & Bailey Headquarters, Woburn, MA

D & B History ~ High on the columns of Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall, you can still read the Dole & Bailey name – a reminder of Cyrus Dole, a homesteader from Acton Massachusetts, and Frank Bailey, a farmer from West Burke Vermont, who formed a partnership at the Boston Farmers’ Market inside historic Faneuil Hall

Livestock was driven from the Northern and Western New England states into Boston, and slaughtered/dressed in Brighton; then distributed by horse and wagon or train. Dole & Bailey also featured fancy maple syrup, fine creamery butter and artisan farmhouse cheeses as well as locally grown poultry, eggs, and fresh-caught seafood from the Boston Pier. As members of the Boston Fruit and Produce Exchange they had access to the freshest fruits and vegetables the market had to offer

Mr. Bailey’s nephew, Clyde Smith, was the second generation to take over the reins, and through his church family in Watertown MA, he began to develop the talents of the young Bud Matheson whose parents were immigrants from Prince Edward Island. It was under Mr. Smith’s tutelage that Bud became the third generation Dole & Bailey and a Master Butcher

Shortly after this training Bud would trade his meat cutter’s apron for a suit to cultivate and grow new and existing partnerships with chefs, farmers, fishermen, and suppliers of quality ingredients throughout all New England, across the country, and around the globe

The growth of this business meant moving into and outgrowing three facilities within three years and passing the torch onto the 4th generation. The Dole & Bailey Food Hub is now located in Woburn, MA where the 5th and 6th generation purveying teams are being trained up; the LEGACY continues!

AUDIO EXTRA! Goldie’s full chat with Nancy Matheson-Burns! http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/WATD-AudioExtra.mp3

Enjoy the same quality steaks and burgers at home that the Great Chefs of the Northeast have been buying for 149 years. The steaks are aged for a perfect 21 days, hand trimmed by expert butchers and cut to exacting specifications. Every bite is perfect and will be a terrific addition to your next dinner party or a great backyard BBQ

Dole & Bailey is not just a wholesale distributor and offers customers a thriving Online Butcher Shop! If you don’t see a Butcher Box that suits you feel free to phone Dole & Bailey’s sales team at 800-777-2648 or email sales@doleandbailey.com to design your very own custom butcher box shipped directly to your doorstep!

Dole & Bailey’s fine selection of meats ~ perfect for grilling!

Listeners of 95.9 WATD! Get your Grille On with Dole & Bailey’s Special Edition “Goldie’s Grille-Master Butcher Box”

4 each half pound Brazilian Steakhouse Fillets

2 pounds of Juicy Chophouse Marinated Tips

4 each 6 oz Chef’s Signature Butcher Blend Beef Patties

Assortment of Victoria Spice Rubs

Price is $85.00 ~ includes ALL shipping, handling, foil cooler bags and ice packs

All orders placed through D & B Online Butcher Shop are custom cut by Artisan Butchers and carefully packed and wrapped in a foil cooler bag with ice packs. Orders placed Monday through Wednesday before noon will be shipped to arrive within 48 hours. Orders placed Wednesday noon through Sunday evening will be processed for shipping on Monday

“Goldie’s Grille – Master Box” will be available for the rest of the year, D&B reserves the right to make changes to the actual meats offered if there becomes any kind of availability issues on specific products and would let you know

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, September 7th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with Dole & Bailey, Inc. President Nancy Matheson-Burns!

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/AirCheck-GBG0907.mp3

*** Word of mouth makes the world go ‘round! Got a tip don’t be shy ~ send a note to goldiebouncegolf@gmail.com

