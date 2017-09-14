Golf News: The Massachusetts Golf Association Set to Merge with The Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts

95.9 WATD SPORTS on The South Shore’s Morning News “Goldie Bounce Golf” September 14, 2017 ~ Two non-profit golf organizations, The Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) and The Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts (WGAM) are all set to fully integrate operations and governance as of January 1, 2018

MGA and WGAM Merge as of January 1, 2018

The combined organization will retain the name of Massachusetts Golf Association and will proudly represent and serve the golfers and member clubs of Massachusetts

“After years of collaborating informally, it became clear to both Associations that we could better utilize all our resources – staff, volunteers and finances – if we work together,” said Tom Bagley, President of the MGA. “Our collective goal is to better serve all golfers in Massachusetts”

The new consolidated structure will consist of one governing board comprising men and women and a melding of enhanced services, including grow-the-game initiatives, championships, member events, junior golf, handicapping, course rating, volunteer resources and opportunities, communications, marketing and business operations

“We’re confident that women’s golf in Massachusetts will thrive under the new structure,” said Leslie Logan, President of the WGAM. “Our membership, championships, events and scholarship programs will be better served by our two organizations coming together”

The Massachusetts Golf Association, which was founded in 1903, has a membership of 87,000 men and women golfers and more than 360 member clubs

The Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts was founded in 1900 and currently organizes and runs 24 tournaments and competitions with over 1,600 players from roughly 170 clubs throughout the state

“The MGA will greatly benefit from having women even more active in all facets of the organization,” said Jesse Menachem, the MGA’s Executive Director. “This is a significant and positive step in the growth of golf in the Commonwealth”

The combined organization will also continue to provide a comprehensive suite of services to member clubs and expand the work of The First Tee of Massachusetts

The MGA also intends to continue the efforts of the WGAM to provide scholarships and recognition to deserving junior girls through collaboration with the WGAM Scholarship Fund and the two full-time staffs will also be combined and restructured to ensure a seamless transition

“This is an important moment for golf in Massachusetts,” said Cathleen Beach, the WGAM’s Executive Director. “Together we will be stronger, more efficient and will reach even more golfers across the state”

For more information on each organization, please visit MGAlinks.org and WGAM.org

