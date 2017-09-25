Golf News: WATD’s Liza Churchill Chats With New England PGA Executive Director Michael Higgins

95.9 WATD SPORTS on The South Shore’s Morning News “Goldie Bounce Golf” September 21, 2017 ~ New England PGA Executive Director Mike Higgins fills us in on the formation of the NEPGA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable arm of the New England PGA!

The New England PGA Foundation est. in 2016

Celebrating its Centennial in 2016, the New England PGA is one of the Founding Members of the PGA of America. With over 1,100 PGA class A Professionals and PGA apprentices, the NEPGA is the 8th largest out of the 41 Sections making up the PGA of America and it’s over 23,000 members



The Section is nationally recognized for possessing extremely active and competitive PGA Professionals like Vesper Country Club’s Rich Berberian, Jr. who won the 2016 PGA Professional Championship at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino and shined brightly during the 28th PGA Cup in England this past month

Golf Channel’s David Feherty with NEPGA Executive Director Mike Higgins at the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship pairings party in Boston

With over 20 years of experience under his belt working in various capacities at the NEPGA, Executive Director Mike Higgins’ main goal of, “using golf as an outlet to improve lives and help individuals here in New England” is becoming a tangible reality more than ever with the formation of the New England PGA Foundation

Click on the Podcast Players below to hear what Mike has to say!

AUDIO EXTRA! Goldie’s full chat with NEPGA Executive Director Mike Higgins

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/NEPGAAudioExtra.mp3

Thursday, September 21st “Goldie Bounce Golf” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with NEPGA Executive Director, Mike Higgins

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GoldieBounce0921.mp3

New to the sport of golf or wish to spruce up your game a bit? Take a lesson with a PGA Professional! For more information visit NEPGA.com

Goldie Bounce Golf on Twitter

*** Word of mouth makes the world go ‘round! Got a tip don’t be shy ~ send a note to goldiebouncegolf@gmail.com

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising